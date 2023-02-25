1 dead after fire on Toronto’s Lawrence Avenue, officials say

One person has been pulled from a fire in Toronto without vital signs, while at least two others required medical attention, officials say.
A fire was reported at a residential building on Lawrence Avenue East near Morningside Avenue at around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Toronto police said a fire was reported on the fifth floor of a building in the area. Toronto buses were called in to shelter residents.
In a tweet, Toronto Fire said it was working to put out a two-alarm blaze at a high rise. One person was removed without vital signs and two other people were having injuries assessed, according to officials.
“The fire has been knocked down,” Toronto Fire said.
In an update, officials confirmed one person had died.
