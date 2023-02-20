Menu

Toronto homes evacuated after vehicle severs gas line, officials say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted February 20, 2023 4:26 pm
A gas leak led to the evacuation of homes. View image in full screen
A gas leak led to the evacuation of homes. Global News
A gas leak caused by a collision in Toronto on Monday afternoon forced 30 people to evacuate their homes, officials say.

Toronto police said that a collision in the Rosebank Drive and Markham Road area of the city after 2 p.m. on Monday caused a gas leak. No one was injured in the collision.

As a result of the incident, a gas line was severed, officials with Toronto Fire told Global News.

Nearby townhouses were evacuated. A total of 30 residents were forced to leave their homes and shelter in a nearby daycare, police said.

Roads in the area were closed after the collision.

