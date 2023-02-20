Toronto homes evacuated after vehicle severs gas line, officials say

Send this page to someone via email

A gas leak caused by a collision in Toronto on Monday afternoon forced 30 people to evacuate their homes, officials say.

Toronto police said that a collision in the Rosebank Drive and Markham Road area of the city after 2 p.m. on Monday caused a gas leak. No one was injured in the collision.

As a result of the incident, a gas line was severed, officials with Toronto Fire told Global News.

Nearby townhouses were evacuated. A total of 30 residents were forced to leave their homes and shelter in a nearby daycare, police said.

Roads in the area were closed after the collision.