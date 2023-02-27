Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

1 person injured in assault at Delta park, nearby schools placed in hold and secure

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 27, 2023 7:22 pm
Delta police were called to a park near some schools around noon on Monday following reports of an assault. View image in full screen
Delta police were called to a park near some schools around noon on Monday following reports of an assault. Shane MacKichan
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Delta police officers were called to Annieville Park just before noon Monday after they received reports of an assault.

Initial reports state it appears this was a targeted incident involving students from Delview Secondary School.

Read more: Police condemn behaviour of Alex Fraser Bridge drivers during mental health crisis

The nearby schools, Annieville Elementary, Gibson Elementary and Delview Secondary School, were initially placed in a secure and hold, police confirmed and have since been released.

Trending Now

Police said one victim was transported to the hospital for medical treatment and is in serious but stable condition.

B.C. Emergency Health Services confirmed two ambulances were dispatched to the area at 12:01 p.m. and paramedics transported one person to the hospital.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Mental health crisis on Alex Fraser Bridge more than just an inconvenience'
Mental health crisis on Alex Fraser Bridge more than just an inconvenience
DeltaDelta policedelta stabbingdelta assaultAnnieville ParkAnnieville Park assaultAssault DeltaDelta park asault
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers