1 person injured in assault at Delta park, nearby schools placed in hold and secure

Delta police officers were called to Annieville Park just before noon Monday after they received reports of an assault.

Initial reports state it appears this was a targeted incident involving students from Delview Secondary School.

The nearby schools, Annieville Elementary, Gibson Elementary and Delview Secondary School, were initially placed in a secure and hold, police confirmed and have since been released.

Police said one victim was transported to the hospital for medical treatment and is in serious but stable condition.

B.C. Emergency Health Services confirmed two ambulances were dispatched to the area at 12:01 p.m. and paramedics transported one person to the hospital.

