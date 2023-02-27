Menu

Crime

Border agents seize massive cache of weapons in B.C.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 27, 2023 6:53 pm
Canada Border Services Agency says it has seized more than 1,350 prohibited weapons and firearms linked to residences in Chilliwack, B.C. A Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) patch is seen on an officer in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
Canada Border Services Agency says it has seized more than 1,350 prohibited weapons and firearms linked to residences in Chilliwack, B.C.

A statement from the agency says parcels imported from China using a false declaration were intercepted at Vancouver International Airport last month.

Read more: Alaska man charged with smuggling ‘assault-style’ rifles into B.C.

In late January, the agency says an unnamed Chilliwack resident was arrested for suspected offences under the Customs Act and a number of prohibited weapons and firearms were found during the arrest.

The agency says more prohibited weapons were also found at a Chilliwack home the day after the arrest.

Read more: How more gun tracing can help Canada clamp down on cross-border trafficking

It says the list of weapons included 13 conducted energy weapons, better known as Tasers, 360 stun guns, 171 stun batons and hundreds of prohibited knives and brass knuckles.

The agency says it is reviewing all evidence and charges are pending.

 

The Canadian Press

