Crime

Police seek witnesses after ‘suspicious’ Aurora, Ont. fire

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 27, 2023 3:36 pm
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News
Police are appealing for witnesses after a suspicious fire in Aurora, Ont.

York Regional Police said on Saturday, at around 8:20 p.m., officers were called to a residence in the Leslie Street area, north of Wellington Street East, for a fire.

Police said Central York Fire and Rescue Services extinguished the fire, and no one was injured.

Investigators believe the fire was “intentionally set.”

Officers are now appealing to the public for information.

“Investigators would also like to speak with anyone with video surveillance or dashcam footage in the area of Conklin Crescent, Starkweather Drive and Holladay Drive around the time of the incident,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with information or who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

