Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man critically injured in Toronto police-involved shooting

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 27, 2023 9:25 am
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. The family of a tech CEO who was killed in a targeted shooting in Toronto in 2018 is offering a $250,000 reward to anyone with information that can lead to his alleged killer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. The family of a tech CEO who was killed in a targeted shooting in Toronto in 2018 is offering a $250,000 reward to anyone with information that can lead to his alleged killer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. CKL
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto police say an officer shot and critically injured a man shortly after it was reported a person had a knife in a park and was allegedly threatening people.

Police said they were initially called to a park near Black Creek Drive and Todd Baylis Boulevard, just north of Eglinton Avenue, at around 8 a.m. Monday for reports of a person with a knife.

They said the person may have been threatening people in the park. Police also said another concerned caller reported that he might have cut himself.

In a later update, police said an officer had fired his gun.

Read more: Ontario’s police watchdog investigates after officer shoots man in Guelph

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

A man was then taken to hospital with serious injuries, investigators said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Paramedics told Global News they took a man to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition.

The Special Investigations Unit, also known as Ontario’s police watchdog, has invoked its mandate.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates the conduct of Ontario police officers in incidents that cause serious injury, death or alleged sexual assault.

 

Toronto PoliceTorontoEglinton AvenueBlack Creek Driveperson with knifeperson with knife in parktoronto officer shootingtoronto police officer shooting
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers