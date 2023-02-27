Man critically injured in Toronto police-involved shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say an officer shot and critically injured a man shortly after it was reported a person had a knife in a park and was allegedly threatening people.

Police said they were initially called to a park near Black Creek Drive and Todd Baylis Boulevard, just north of Eglinton Avenue, at around 8 a.m. Monday for reports of a person with a knife.

They said the person may have been threatening people in the park. Police also said another concerned caller reported that he might have cut himself.

In a later update, police said an officer had fired his gun.

A man was then taken to hospital with serious injuries, investigators said.

Paramedics told Global News they took a man to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition.

The Special Investigations Unit, also known as Ontario’s police watchdog, has invoked its mandate.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates the conduct of Ontario police officers in incidents that cause serious injury, death or alleged sexual assault.