4 arrested and stolen vehicle seized in Vernon

A report of suspicious activity on a rural property in Falkland, B.C., led to the recovery of a stolen vehicle and four arrests.

Police say a suspicious vehicle was spotted at around 7 a.m. Saturday on a rural property in the 2800 block of Highway 97 in Falkland. A witness offered the licence plate of the vehicle to police. It was associated with a pickup truck that had been stolen earlier in the month.

“A BC Highway Patrol officer conducting patrols for the stolen pickup truck located it travelling on a road in Vernon,” RCMP said.

2:04 Former Falkland RCMP officer alleges internal investigation mishandled

When the vehicle stopped in the parking lot of a business in the 4800 block of 27th Street, police say they arrested the occupants. All four people taken into custody in relation to the incident were released and are expected to appear in court at a later date.

Story continues below advertisement

“The watchful eye and quick thinking of the person who called is what led to these arrests and the recovery of the vehicle,” Const. Chris Terleski said in a press release.

“We want to thank them and encourage anyone who witnesses any suspicious activity to report it to us immediately. Finding out about it when it’s happening puts us in the best possible position to catch people committing crimes in our communities.”