Sports

Leafs acquire defenceman McCabe, forward Lafferty from Blackhawks

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 27, 2023 3:03 pm
The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired defenceman Jake McCabe and forward Sam Lafferty in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Maple Leafs also get conditional fifth-round draft picks in 2024 and 2025.

The Blackhawks receive forwards Joey Anderson and Pavel Gogolev, a conditional first-round selection in 2025 (top ten protected) and a second-round selection in 2026.

The Blackhawks will retain 50 per cent of McCabe’s salary. He is in the second year of a four-year, US$16-million contract.

The 29-year-old McCabe has 20 points (two goals, 18 assists) in 55 games with the Blackhawks this season.

Read more: Leafs ‘energized’ by O’Reilly deal as Dubas takes big swing ahead of trade deadlin

McCabe, originally drafted in the second round (44th overall) of the 2012 draft by Buffalo, has 119 points (24 goals, 95 assists) in 483 career games with the Sabres and Chicago.

Lafferty, 27, has 21 points (10 goals, 11 assists) in 51 games with the Blackhawks this season.

He has 53 points (21 goals, 32 assists ) in 191 career games with Pittsburgh and Chicago.

Anderson has two goals and an assist in 14 games with the Leafs this season, and 14 goals and 13 assists in 30 games with the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies.

Gogolev has 21 goals and 27 assists in 33 games with the ECHL’s Newfoundland Growlers.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

