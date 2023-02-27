Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Porter partners with Montreal-area airport to build South Shore terminal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 27, 2023 1:15 pm
A conceptual artist's rendering of a future terminal on Montreal's South Shore. Porter and Montr Porter Aviation Holdings Inc. says it is partnering with the Montréal Saint-Hubert airport to develop the new terminal. Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. View image in full screen
A conceptual artist's rendering of a future terminal on Montreal's South Shore. Porter and Montr Porter Aviation Holdings Inc. says it is partnering with the Montréal Saint-Hubert airport to develop the new terminal. Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. Courtesy Montreal Saint-Hubert airport
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Porter Aviation Holdings Inc. says it is partnering with the Montreal Saint-Hubert airport to develop a new terminal as the company aims to broaden its footprint in Quebec.

The owner of regional carrier Porter Airlines says it aims to apply the same strategy in Montreal as it has in Toronto, where it has carved out a market from its hub at the Billy Bishop airport.

Read more: Future of the Saint-Hubert airport up in the air as public consultations begin

Porter says construction of the 225,000-square-foot terminal on Montreal’s South Shore will kick off in mid-2023, with completion scheduled for late 2024.

The nine-gate terminal would serve up to four million passengers a year and provide a second airport for the carrier in Canada’s second-biggest city, though Saint-Hubert and the much larger Trudeau airport are roughly equidistant from downtown Montreal.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

In Toronto, Billy Bishop airport is minutes from the downtown core, significantly closer than the international Pearson airport.

Read more: Porter Airlines orders 20 more Embraer E195-E2 jets

The announcement comes as Porter continues to expand its fleet, aiming to more than double it from 36 to 79 by 2025 amid intense domestic competition.

“This new partnership will provide world-class air services to the Greater Montreal population and the Quebec regions. It will also ease air travel between the province and the rest of Canada, and be a key item for the development of the Longueuil aerospace cluster,” Yanic Roy, managing director of the Montreal Saint-Hubert airport, said in a release Monday.

Click to play video: 'Montreal’s REM airport train station excavation well under way'
Montreal’s REM airport train station excavation well under way
porter airlinesDomestic Traveldomestic flightsMontreal airportsMontreal Saint-Hubert airportPorter Aviation Holdings Inc.Porter terminal St-Hubert
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers