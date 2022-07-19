Menu

Canada

Porter Airlines orders 20 more Embraer E195-E2 jets

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted July 19, 2022 9:27 am
A photo of the Porter Airlines sign at Billy Bishop Airport in downtown Toronto on July 2, 2019. View image in full screen
A photo of the Porter Airlines sign at Billy Bishop Airport in downtown Toronto on July 2, 2019. Gabby Rodrigues / Global News

TORONTO — Porter Airlines has announced a firm order for 20 Embraer E195-E2 passenger jets with a total list price value of US$1.56 billion.

The airline says the purchase follows its deal last year for 30 Embraer E195-E2 jets, with purchase rights for a further 50 aircraft.

The deal Tuesday brings Porter’s orders with Embraer to a total of 50 firm commitments and 50 purchase rights.

First delivery and entry into service is scheduled starting in the second half of this year.

Porter CEO Michael Deluce says the aircraft will become core to the airline’s fleet.

It plans to fly the new jets to business and leisure destinations in Canada, the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean, from Ottawa, Montreal, Halifax and Toronto’s Pearson International Airport.

