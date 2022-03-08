Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Air Transat and Porter Airlines ink code-sharing deal ahead of summer travel season

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 8, 2022 9:48 am
Click to play video: 'Top travel destinations' Top travel destinations
After two long years at home, Canadians can travel once again, and Travelzoo has all the inspiration you need to find the perfect destination both near and far. Travelzoo's head of publishing and production, Susan Catto, joins Global’s Eramelinda Boquer with the top options of 2022.

Air Transat and Porter Airlines have signed a code-sharing agreement for the busy summer travel season that will give their customers a greater selection of connecting flights in Canada, the U.S. and internationally.

The airlines say the first phase of the agreement will focus on connecting Porter’s operations at Toronto’s Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport and Halifax to Air Transat’s hub in Montreal.

The code-sharing agreement will see each airline market, under its own code, flights operated by its partner.

Read more: Air Transat relaunching routes for summer as COVID-19 restrictions ease

The deal enables travellers to combine flight segments on a single ticket and check their baggage just once.

Trending Stories

Porter Airlines chief executive Michael Deluce says the code-sharing agreement complements his airline’s own growth plans.

Story continues below advertisement

He says the introduction of seamless access to the international markets served by Air Transat will be a great benefit for passengers.

Click to play video: 'Cruise ships set to return to Canadian waters, federal COVID-19 regulations remain' Cruise ships set to return to Canadian waters, federal COVID-19 regulations remain
Cruise ships set to return to Canadian waters, federal COVID-19 regulations remain
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Travel tagair transat tagporter airlines tagCanadian airlines tagCanadian Travel tagPorter tagsummer travel tagBilly Bishop tagcanadian flights tagAir Transat Porter deal tagCode-sharing agreement tagFlights in Canada tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers