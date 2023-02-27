SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Click named Blue Jays VP of baseball strategy

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 27, 2023 9:38 am
TORONTO – James Click was named the vice-president of baseball strategy for the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday.

The 45-year-old Click joins the club after three seasons as general manager of the Houston Astros, where he led the team to a World Series in 2022.

A statement from the Blue Jays said that Click will work closely with Toronto general manager Ross Atkins.

Click will also work with department heads on strategic planning, decision making, and evaluation.

Click will work across both professional and amateur levels to identify best practices, develop plans, and implement strategies.

He previously spent 15 years with the Tampa Bay Rays and was appointed the team’s vice-president of baseball operations in 2017.

Click graduated from Yale University in 2000.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

