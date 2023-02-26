Kelowna Spring Home Show inspires homeowners to build a backyard paradise

Send this page to someone via email

At the Kelowna Spring Home Show, you can find everything you need to create your dream backyard oasis.

For its 25th anniversary, show producer Dani Rowe has brought more than 100 vendors, 30 of which are focused solely on backyard upgrades, under one roof at Prospera Place for two days, from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26.

“It’s what people want right now, they spent so much time in their backyard during COVID, that’s what they want to focus on,” said Rowe.

There’s everything you can think of at the home show, from hot tubs to e-Bikes, to lawn care specialists and even a place to pick out the pergola of your dreams.

“We’ll go into a backyard, meet with clients, find out what their needs and expectations are and design a system around it,” said Brian Alexander, owner of Bella Outdoor Living Inc.

“Mostly for residential, it’s more the louvre system. It provides shade when you close the louvres and it’s 100 per cent waterproof.”

If making your home greener is on your mind, there’s a booth for that too, from West Kelowna’s Solos Energy.

“I think that solar is part of a greener future for Canada and its goal emissions,” said co-owner of Solos Energy, Maarten Voss.

“Myself and my fiance are from Holland, [and in] Europe, so we have seen how far [solar energy] has come and just how rewarding solar can be and that’s what we would like to add to Canada.”