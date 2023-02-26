Hundreds take part in walking fundraiser for homeless community in Kelowna, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Over 500 Okanagan residents took part in the Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser event, a walking fundraiser that supports those experiencing homelessness in Kelowna.

All money raised at Saturday’s event goes towards Metro Community — a local organization that helps provide services for the street community such as a warm shelter, meals, showers and laundry.

“These people are coming to stand in solidarity and do their part for our vulnerable community,” says Joel Feddersen, lead pastor at Metro Community.

“People can choose to walk two kilometres or five kilometres, and they get sponsored from their friends and there’s lots of things on social media to support them as they walk and do their part.”

The Okanagan is just getting over its most recent winter cold snap, which saw some overnight lows dip down to -15. That has no doubt taken a toll on the unhoused population.

“When you’re wet and you’re cold, its miserable,” described Feddersen.

“Its been a very cold week and our street community is really exhausted and fatigued. This is a massive show of support for them.”

Metro set a goal to raise $100,000, and so far, Feddersen says they’ve raised nearly 88 per cent of that target.

“The need for our services has increased so much, so every last penny we get is incredibly valuable to us,” said Feddersen.

“If we can get to 100 per cent that would be amazing.”

Since 2011, Coldest Night of the Year has raised $57,000,000 in 156 communities across Canada.