Education

Okanagan students showcase their trade and tech skills

By Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted February 25, 2023 3:28 pm
Click to play video: 'Trades and technology skills competition returns to Okanagan College'
Trades and technology skills competition returns to Okanagan College
WATCH: Students from all over the region were at Okanagan College in Kelowna on Friday, competing in the Skills BC Trades and Technology competition. The Olympic-style event is designed to give students a chance to showcase their talents and provide inspiration to consider a career in the trades or tech industry. Jayden Wasney reports.
More than 100 students from around the Okanagan had the chance to demonstrate their skills at the 2023 Skills BC Trades and Technology competition.

The event, hosted at Okanagan College in Kelowna, featured various competitions for junior and high school students, college trades students and apprentices — including gravity vehicles races, carpentry, welding, electronics, culinary arts and cabinetmaking.

The event is aimed at getting students interested in their future beyond high school and post-secondary.

“It’s a great opportunity for students to not only to show off their skills, but also be introduced to a post-secondary environment,” explained Kim Noakes, Skills BC regional coordinator.

“This is a nice fun and relaxing way for them to get familiar with the campus, our shops, labs and technology classes.”

For the past two years, the competition was cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions. Dean of trades at Okanagan College, Stephen Speers, says having this event back in Kelowna is special, because in the past, students who have competed in this event have enrolled at Okanagan College after high school.

“It’s just tremendous to have the students back on campus with us,” Speers said.

“It’s a chance for the students to have a look and see what really resonates with them, and it’s also a great opportunity for us to recruit future students that are going to be competitors at the post-secondary level.”

Students with a passion for cooking were the first to kick off the day. At 7:30, students began preparing their dishes — a burger, with a side of their choice, and a dessert. They were given three hours to complete the task, before their final submissions were judged.

According to one student, despite the time crunch, it was an experience she’ll never forget.

“This was so much fun,” said competitor Trinity LaFlamme.

“It was something completely new to me, and I’m excited to do it again next year hopefully or move on in the competition — that would be really great, too.”

One carpentry instructor at the college volunteered at the skills competition to give back to the next generation of future carpentry students.

“It feels good to give back, and it’s nice to volunteer,” said instructor and volunteer, Andrew Starling.

“I’ve had mentors in my carpentry apprenticeship that have been really positive, and I’ve had ones that are really negative, so I just want to give as many positive vibes to the kids as I can.”

Regional medalists have a chance to compete at the Skills Provincials in Abbotsford in April.

KelownaOkanagancentral okanaganEducationokanagan collegeTrades and Technology CompetitionSkills BCSkills BC Trades and Technology competition
