Skilled trades students at Durham College getting help with new scholarship

Skilled trade students have the chance to get a lift when it comes to paying for school at Durham College, thanks to a new scholarship being given to students by the Schulich Foundation.

The program, called the ‘Schulich Builders Scholarship’, is putting thousands of dollars on the table.

It’s something desperately needed by students like 29-year-old Pamela Makela.

She started in the Mechanical Technician and Elevator Devices program at Durham College after working as a massage therapist for several years.

“This as a second career, gives me more stability and will give a pension later on. And it’s about working with my hands,” she said.

The student says a scholarship like this is what is needed to try and inspire more interest in skilled trades.

“It’s very enticing for women as well, because there’s not a lot of incentives,” says Makela.

“To try and get women in those jobs is also important. So having an extra thousands of dollars to pay for your education, food will of course be helpful.”

The Schulich Foundation will be giving out $300K to lucky students. The scholarship means that successful applicants could get $20K a year for their program.

There’s 10 of them up for grabs: five scholarships for the one-year programs, and five for the two-year.

Durham is one of 10 schools in Ontario to be chosen for the program.

“It’s very exciting for Durham College,” says college president, Don Lovisa.

The president says it’s not only for students currently attending the school, but those considering school as well.

“For trade students, for students that want to study in the trades.”

It can help with things like tools, supplies, tuition and living expenses — a factor that Lovisa says can be a huge roadblock for students.

“You go back to school. Often you can’t work. So this takes away all the barriers,” Lovisa says.

“They recognize that our economy, our businesses, they need trades people.”

“In order to build the bridges, homes we need that we hear about in the region, we need trades people,” says Lovisa.

In addition to financial support, Schulich Builders also provides leadership training and mentorship to set up graduates for success. In a release sent out Friday, executive vice-president of the Schulich Foundation, Judy Schlich said;

“We are proud to promote the skilled trades and support students pursuing this rewarding career path,” says Schulich.

“Canadians rely heavily on the trades to build and maintain infrastructure critical for prosperous communities. Our challenge today is not having enough of these talented people to meet the demand.”

It comes at a time when the province is still dealing with a massive shortage of skilled trade workers. In 2022, Ontario’s labour minister was quoted as saying we are facing an unprecedented labour shortage with 370,000 unfilled jobs.

The idea of students having another tool in their toolbox is an uplifting feeling for students in the elevator technician program.

“Very important, especially with all of the tools we’re supposed to buy and textbooks we need. It definitely adds up,” says Caleb Becks.

“I feel like a reward like that is enticing. A way to bring more people to Durham College as well as increase the programs.”

And that’s something that associate dean in the Faculty of Skilled Trade and Apprenticeship, Rod McLeod, echoes.

“These sorts of awards allow the students to focus on their studies. And helps set them up for a promising career,” says McLeod.

“It will really draw different groups into the trades as well.”

It’s a hope that scholarships like this one will help students build towards a promising career.