Canada

Okanagan community members collect donations to help with relief efforts in Turkey

By Randi Adams Global News
Posted February 13, 2023 8:22 pm
Volunteers help collect donations to send to Turkey / Syria’s aid
On Feb. 6, magnitude 7.8 and 7.5 earthquakes struck southeastern Turkey and northern Syria. With bitterly cold temperatures, many people have no shelter or warm cloths and there is no electricity or clean drinking water.

A volunteer group called Okanagan Helps has been working around the clock to try and garner as many donations as possible to help with relief efforts in Turkey.

“We quickly set up a communication group and we started an Instagram page, Facebook page and our website for collecting donations from Okanagan community to send to people in Turkey,” said Okanagan Helps volunteer Osman Bicukci.

Over the weekend, Okanagan Helps had close to 50 volunteers, including university and college students, sorting, labeling and packing boxes.

The items will be shipped from Canada to Turkey in the next few days with the assistance of other groups across B.C.

“It is winter conditions there right now and there is rain and snow. There is no water available and there is no electricity there so whoever gets anything from here, from the Okanagan community should be able to use the items right away,” said Aylin Uyaniker, volunteer for Okanagan Helps.

The group has collected 12 pallets of items and are amazed by the community’s generosity.

But Okanagan Helps Volunteer Aylin Uyaniker tells Global News more needs to be done, saying, “This is just like a band aid.”

“We have to think about what we can do throughout the coming months.”

Here is a list of urgently needed items:

  • Blankets, tents, sleeping bags
  • Flashlights, headlamps
  • Winter coats – Adults and Children
  • Medical Supplies
  • Baby food, cloths. diapers, wipes and bottles
  • Toiletries, personal hygiene products
  • Canned food, snacks, grain products, packaged tea / coffee

In Kelowna, drop-off can be made at this location

1620 Dickson Ave B3 (during business hours)

For more information head to Okanaganhelps.ca

