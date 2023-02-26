Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Vancouver Island hit-and-run killer died on street from toxic drugs: Coroner’s report

By Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted February 26, 2023 8:05 pm
In Nov. 2011, Lucas Ian Brown was sentenced to seven years in prison for criminal negligence. View image in full screen
In Nov. 2011, Lucas Ian Brown was sentenced to seven years in prison for criminal negligence. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A North Vancouver man convicted of killing two motorcyclists on the Malahat Highway in 2010, died from toxic drugs on the streets of Maple Ridge in Dec. 2020, according to a newly released coroner’s report.

Lucas Ian Brown, 35, was found unresponsive by a passerby on a public sidewalk on Dec. 17, 2020, and was last seen alive the previous evening by staff at an area business.

Read more: Merritt, B.C. Mounties look for hit-and-run driver

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

BC Ambulance paramedics did not undertake resuscitative efforts as “Brown was clearly deceased,” wrote coroner Debra Rees in a report dated May 13, 2022.

Drug paraphernalia was found nearby including baggies, pipes, straws, burnt tin foil with residue, and a lighter – while toxicological analysis detected “fentanyl within a range where therapeutic and lethal concentrations overlap and methamphetamine within a range associated with recreational use.”

Story continues below advertisement

Reese determined Brown died of mixed illicit drug toxicity and classified his death as accidental, making no recommendations.

Read more: Man charged in fatal Vancouver hit and run last June

Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence

In Nov. 2011, Brown was sentenced to seven years in prison for criminal negligence causing the deaths of Martha Ralph and Lawrence Machnee, failing to remain at the scene of an accident and four other offences related to a crime spree before and after the fatal collision.

Ralph, 56, and her partner Machnee, 59, were thrown from their motorcycle on the Malahat Highway on Feb. 20, 2010, after Brown struck them as he made an illegal left-hand turn in a Honda stolen from North Vancouver.

Machnee was killed instantly while Ralph succumbed to her injuries in hospital.

Witnesses said the suspect driver fled the scene, running down an embankment near an old cement plant.

In July 2011, a jury found Brown guilty of all seven charges he was facing.

Click to play video: 'Abbotsford police issue plea for information in deadly hit and run'
Abbotsford police issue plea for information in deadly hit and run
Related News
Hit and RunBCcoroner's reportBC Ambulance ParamedicsIllicit Drug ToxicityNorth Vancouver ManLucas Ian Brown
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers