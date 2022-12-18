Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Women loses unborn child in Prince George, B.C. hit-and-run, police say

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted December 18, 2022 7:47 pm
Prince George RCMP said an unborn child has died in a pedestrian collision. View image in full screen
Prince George RCMP said an unborn child has died in a pedestrian collision. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police investigators in Prince George, B.C., have reported an unborn baby has been killed after an apparent hit-and-run involving a pedestrian.

On Friday shortly before 7 p.m., Prince George RCMP officers responded to a report that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the area of Highway 97 and Noranda Road.

Read more: Surrey, B.C. hit-and-run leaves woman with severe injuries, police say

When officers arrived, they found a 37-year-old woman who was being attended to by passing drivers.

The woman was then transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

“It is with sadness we report the woman’s unborn child did not survive the incident and the mother is currently in stable condition,” said Cpl. Jennifer Cooper.

Story continues below advertisement

“Evidence at the site of the incident indicates that a 2014-2017 Ford F350 may have been involved in the collision.”

Read more: Double fatal three-vehicle collision in Langley, B.C., police say

Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for the truck that may be responsible for the collision.

The vehicle will have damage to the front passenger side, according to police.

Anyone with potential information, including dashcam or CCTV footage from the area, is asked to contact Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300.

Global News has reached out Prince George RCMP for more information.

Click to play video: 'Three men charged with murder of Abbotsford senior couple'
Three men charged with murder of Abbotsford senior couple
Related News
BCPrince GeorgeBC RCMPBC crimePrince George RCMPBC Hit And Runprince george hit-and-runPrince George unbornunborn child death
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers