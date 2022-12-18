Women loses unborn child in Prince George, B.C. hit-and-run, police say

See more sharing options

Police investigators in Prince George, B.C., have reported an unborn baby has been killed after an apparent hit-and-run involving a pedestrian.

On Friday shortly before 7 p.m., Prince George RCMP officers responded to a report that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the area of Highway 97 and Noranda Road.

When officers arrived, they found a 37-year-old woman who was being attended to by passing drivers.

The woman was then transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

“It is with sadness we report the woman’s unborn child did not survive the incident and the mother is currently in stable condition,” said Cpl. Jennifer Cooper.

“Evidence at the site of the incident indicates that a 2014-2017 Ford F350 may have been involved in the collision.”

Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for the truck that may be responsible for the collision.

The vehicle will have damage to the front passenger side, according to police.

Anyone with potential information, including dashcam or CCTV footage from the area, is asked to contact Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300.

Global News has reached out Prince George RCMP for more information.