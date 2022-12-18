Menu

Crime

Double fatal three-vehicle collision in Langley, B.C., police say

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted December 18, 2022 3:27 pm
Two people have died after a crash in Langley Saturday night. View image in full screen
Two people have died after a crash in Langley Saturday night. Global News

Two people have died in a high-speed collision in Langley, B.C., police say.

The three-vehicle collision took place around 10 p.m. Saturday night near 216 Street and 80 Avenue.

Read more: Burnaby, B.C. collision leaves pedestrian with life-threatening injuries Friday night

Brock Rayworth, a Langley RCMP Staff Sgt. and on-duty watch commander, said a Jeep SUV was travelling at an extremely high rate of speed heading eastbound on 80 Ave. when it clipped a BMW which was stopped in the intersection.

The Jeep then collided with a Hyundai head-on. The driver of the Jeep SUV and one occupant of the Hyundai were pronounced dead at the scene.

Pictures from the crash depict a violent crash. View image in full screen
Pictures from the crash depict a violent crash. Global News

Read more: Surrey, B.C. hit-and-run leaves woman with severe injuries, police say

BC Emergency Health Services said it deployed seven ambulances to the collision.

Another occupant of the Hyundai was transported to hospital and remains in critical condition, according to police.

Police believe speed and alcohol are factors in the crash.

