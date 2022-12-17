Menu

Crime

Woman sent to hospital with serious injuries after hit-and-run, Abbotsford police say

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted December 17, 2022 3:01 pm
A woman was struck by a vehicle in Abbotsford, B.C., Friday. View image in full screen
A woman was struck by a vehicle in Abbotsford, B.C., Friday. Global News

A woman was sent to hospital Friday evening after a pedestrian hit-and-run, according to police.

Abbotsford police officers responded to a call of a vehicle collision around 8 p.m. involving a pedestrian at Bevan Avenue and Gladwin Road.

Read more: Pedestrian killed in Abbotsford, B.C. hit-and-run, suspect at large

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from serious injuries. Emergency services’ workers then took the woman to a nearby hospital.

“The suspect vehicle did not remain on scene, yet was located by Abbotsford Police shortly following the call,” said Const. Art Stele.

“A driver has been identified and is being questioned by police.”

Read more: Merritt, B.C. Mounties look for hit-and-run driver

Story continues below advertisement

Abbotsford police are looking for any information regarding the collision, including any dashcam or CCTV footage from the area. Anyone with potential information is asked to contact Abbotsford Police at 604-859-5225.

Global News has reached out to Abbotsford police for more information.

