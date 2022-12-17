Woman sent to hospital with serious injuries after hit-and-run, Abbotsford police say

Send this page to someone via email

A woman was sent to hospital Friday evening after a pedestrian hit-and-run, according to police.

Abbotsford police officers responded to a call of a vehicle collision around 8 p.m. involving a pedestrian at Bevan Avenue and Gladwin Road.

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from serious injuries. Emergency services’ workers then took the woman to a nearby hospital.

“The suspect vehicle did not remain on scene, yet was located by Abbotsford Police shortly following the call,” said Const. Art Stele.

“A driver has been identified and is being questioned by police.”

Abbotsford police are looking for any information regarding the collision, including any dashcam or CCTV footage from the area. Anyone with potential information is asked to contact Abbotsford Police at 604-859-5225.

Global News has reached out to Abbotsford police for more information.