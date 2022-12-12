Merritt, B.C. Mounties look for hit-and-run driver

A Merritt-area senior was injured last month in a parking lot hit and run and Mounties are asking witnesses to come forward.
A 72-year-old pedestrian was hit by a truck Nov. 26, just after 4 p.m., in the parking lot of the Aberdeen Cold Beer and Wine Store in Merritt and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, at which time the driver was nowhere near the area.
“We are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the truck and driver,” Const. Nicholas Maciejewski said in a press release.
“It is possible the driver was unaware they struck the pedestrian and we are asking them to do the right thing and contact us.”
The truck is described as a four-door, white pickup truck, which can be seen above at the top of the photograph.
If you have dash camera footage from the area on Nov. 26 around 4 p.m. or if you witnessed the incident and have not yet spoken to police, please call the Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262.
