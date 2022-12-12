Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Merritt, B.C. Mounties look for hit-and-run driver

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted December 12, 2022 1:47 pm
RCMP are looking for a vehicle believed to be involved in a hit and run.
RCMP are looking for a vehicle believed to be involved in a hit and run. Courtesy: Global News

A Merritt-area senior was injured last month in a parking lot hit and run and Mounties are asking witnesses to come forward.

A 72-year-old pedestrian was hit by a truck Nov. 26, just after 4 p.m., in the parking lot of the Aberdeen Cold Beer and Wine Store in Merritt and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, at which time the driver was nowhere near the area.

“We are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the truck and driver,” Const. Nicholas Maciejewski said in a press release.

Click to play video: 'Bus driver tells passengers that safety, not travel time, is top priority'
Bus driver tells passengers that safety, not travel time, is top priority

“It is possible the driver was unaware they struck the pedestrian and we are asking them to do the right thing and contact us.”

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The truck is described as a four-door, white pickup truck, which can be seen above at the top of the photograph.

If you have dash camera footage from the area on Nov. 26 around 4 p.m. or if you witnessed the incident and have not yet spoken to police, please call the Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262.

Hit and RunKamloopsMerrittLiquor StoreMerritt RCMPAberdeen Mallmerritt hit and runparking lot injurysenior hit in mall parking lot
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers