Canada

Burnaby, B.C. collision leaves pedestrian with life-threatening injuries Friday night

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted December 17, 2022 1:09 pm
Police are looking for any witnesses for a pedestrian collision in Burnaby, Friday night. View image in full screen
Police are looking for any witnesses for a pedestrian collision in Burnaby, Friday night. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke

Police in Burnaby, B.C., are investigating a single-vehicle collision that left a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries, Friday night.

According to police, the collision took place just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of Patterson Avenue and Central Boulevard.

Read more: Man dies after police ‘interaction’ at Burnaby shopping plaza, watchdog say

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and police said they were cooperative. Speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the collision.

The pedestrian, a 54-year-old man, was taken to hospital with “life-altering injuries,” police said.

Burnaby RCMP’s Criminal Collision Investigation Team has taken conduct of the investigation.

Read more: ERT deployed to Burnaby for reports of distraught man

“Our investigators want to speak to anyone that witnessed this collision or has dash-cam video of the incident,” said Cpl. Mike Kalanj.

Anyone with potential information about the collision or who has dash-cam video of Patterson Avenue at Central Boulevard from December 16, 2022, between 9:45 p.m. and 10:00 p.m., is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.

