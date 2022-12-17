Burnaby, B.C. collision leaves pedestrian with life-threatening injuries Friday night

See more sharing options

Police in Burnaby, B.C., are investigating a single-vehicle collision that left a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries, Friday night.

According to police, the collision took place just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of Patterson Avenue and Central Boulevard.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and police said they were cooperative. Speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the collision.

The pedestrian, a 54-year-old man, was taken to hospital with “life-altering injuries,” police said.

Burnaby RCMP’s Criminal Collision Investigation Team has taken conduct of the investigation.

“Our investigators want to speak to anyone that witnessed this collision or has dash-cam video of the incident,” said Cpl. Mike Kalanj.

Anyone with potential information about the collision or who has dash-cam video of Patterson Avenue at Central Boulevard from December 16, 2022, between 9:45 p.m. and 10:00 p.m., is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.