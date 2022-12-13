ERT deployed to Burnaby for reports of distraught man

RCMP in Burnaby, B.C., say no one was hurt after they deployed an emergency response team Tuesday morning as they responded to reports of a distraught man.
Mounties were called to a home on Portland Street near Royal Oak Avenue around 8 a.m., police said in an email.
Read more: Experts recommend big boosts to mental health supports to deal with repeat offenders in B.C.
Read More
Officers were concerned there were other people inside the home, and deployed the tactical team “due to safety concerns.”
Trending Now
-
Hoping for a steep drop in home prices next year? It’s unlikely, Royal LePage says
-
How strangers came to the rescue of N.S. woman who couldn’t afford new winter tires
Trending Now
RCMP described the incident as “ongoing” and urged the public to avoid the area.
Mounties said shortly after noon, a 46-year-old man surrendered himself to police, and two youth who were inside the home were brought out unharmed.
Experts recommend province boost mental health supports to curb repeat offenders
Comments