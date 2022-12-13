ERT deployed to Burnaby for reports of distraught man

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

RCMP in Burnaby, B.C., say no one was hurt after they deployed an emergency response team Tuesday morning as they responded to reports of a distraught man.

Mounties were called to a home on Portland Street near Royal Oak Avenue around 8 a.m., police said in an email.

Officers were concerned there were other people inside the home, and deployed the tactical team “due to safety concerns.”

RCMP described the incident as “ongoing” and urged the public to avoid the area.

Mounties said shortly after noon, a 46-year-old man surrendered himself to police, and two youth who were inside the home were brought out unharmed.

Story continues below advertisement