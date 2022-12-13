Menu

Crime

ERT deployed to Burnaby for reports of distraught man

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 13, 2022 5:31 pm
Emergency Response Team members at the scene of a police incident in Burnaby. View image in full screen
Emergency Response Team members at the scene of a police incident in Burnaby. Global News

RCMP in Burnaby, B.C., say no one was hurt after they deployed an emergency response team Tuesday morning as they responded to reports of a distraught man.

Mounties were called to a home on Portland Street near Royal Oak Avenue around 8 a.m., police said in an email.

Experts recommend big boosts to mental health supports to deal with repeat offenders in B.C.

Officers were concerned there were other people inside the home, and deployed the tactical team “due to safety concerns.”

RCMP described the incident as “ongoing” and urged the public to avoid the area.

Mounties said shortly after noon, a 46-year-old man surrendered himself to police, and two youth who were inside the home were brought out unharmed.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Click to play video: 'Experts recommend province boost mental health supports to curb repeat offenders'
Experts recommend province boost mental health supports to curb repeat offenders

 

