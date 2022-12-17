Surrey, B.C. hit-and-run leaves woman with severe injuries, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A pedestrian hit-and-run in Surrey, B.C., has sent a woman to the hospital with severe injuries, police say.

The collision occurred Friday evening around 5 p.m. in the 13300 block of Old Yale Road, according to Surrey RCMP.

View image in full screen Surrey RCMP investigators were seen Friday night at a hit-and-run. Global News

Story continues below advertisement

“The suspect vehicle, a Mint Green Dodge Caravan, was westbound on Old Yale Road when it struck the pedestrian,” said Staff Sgt. Tyner Gillies.

“The vehicle was last seen fleeing westbound on Old Yale Road from the 133 Street intersection.”

Investigators were on scene Saturday, collecting evidence and canvassing the area.

Anyone with potential information regarding the incident, including any dashcam or CCTV footage from the area at the time of the collision, is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 605-599-0502.

It was the third reported pedestrian collision in the Lower Mainland on Friday night.