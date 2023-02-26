Alberta RCMP press charges against man involved in police shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta RCMP have laid charges against a 27-year-old man who was involved in a shooting with police Saturday in Canmore, Alta.

Austin Desylva is being charged with discharging a firearm with intent and aggravated assault of a Peace Officer.

On Saturday, police said that an altercation during a traffic stop led to both Desylva and an officer firing their weapons.

Desylva took off into a forest, where he was later found by police with serious injuries and taken to hospital. The officer was not injured.

The charges come after an investigation into the offence was conducted by the Southern Alberta District General Investigation Section (GIS), Canmore RCMP, Canmore GIS and Canmore Crime Reduction Unit, police said in a news release Sunday afternoon.

Desylva was remanded into custody following a first hearing at the courts. He will appear in Canmore provincial court March 1.