Crime

Suspect injured after traffic stop leads to police shooting in Canmore, Alta.

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted February 25, 2023 1:11 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
An investigation is underway after an RCMP officer exchanged gunfire with a suspect in Canmore Friday night.

A Banff RCMP officer was conducting a traffic stop around 11:15 p.m. in Canmore, when “the lone occupant of a vehicle and the officer exchanged gunfire,” a police news release Saturday reads.

The driver took off in his vehicle then fled on foot into a wooded area.

Trending Now

RCMP police dog services, emergency response team and a Calgary Police Service helicopter took to the wooded area to find the suspect.

Once the 26-year-old man was located, STARS ambulance took him to a Calgary Hospital with serious injuries.

No officers were injured.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, a police watchdog, has taken over the investigation.

CrimePolicePolice ShootingBanff RCMPCanmore CrimeCanmore shootingalberta crim
