Suspect injured after traffic stop leads to police shooting in Canmore, Alta.

An investigation is underway after an RCMP officer exchanged gunfire with a suspect in Canmore Friday night.
A Banff RCMP officer was conducting a traffic stop around 11:15 p.m. in Canmore, when “the lone occupant of a vehicle and the officer exchanged gunfire,” a police news release Saturday reads.
The driver took off in his vehicle then fled on foot into a wooded area.
RCMP police dog services, emergency response team and a Calgary Police Service helicopter took to the wooded area to find the suspect.
Once the 26-year-old man was located, STARS ambulance took him to a Calgary Hospital with serious injuries.
No officers were injured.
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, a police watchdog, has taken over the investigation.
