Weather

Environment Canada issues snowfall, extreme cold warnings for two Atlantic provinces

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 26, 2023 5:20 pm
Global News at 6 Halifax: Feb. 24
Global News at 6 Halifax from Feb. 24, 2023.
Storm warnings are blanketing pockets of Atlantic Canada as wintry weather continues to grip the region.

Much of southwestern Nova Scotia is under a snowfall warning, with Environment Canada predicting up to 20 cm of snow in Yarmouth and Shelburne counties.

The national forecaster says the snow is expected to continue overnight Sunday and taper off early Monday morning.

Environment Canada warns that visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow and cautions drivers to be prepared for changing road conditions.

Meanwhile, Newfoundland and Labrador is under multiple public weather alerts for extreme cold, with wind chills as low as -40 degrees Celsius expected this week.

Environment Canada says the cold air is due to an arctic air mass hovering over the province that will cause extremely cold overnight and early morning wind chills, especially in inland areas.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2023.

WeatherSnowfall WarningExtreme Cold WarningNova Scotia weatherNewfoundland weatherAtlantic provincesatlantic provinces weather
© 2023 The Canadian Press

