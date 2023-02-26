Menu

37-year-old man dead after car loses control on Deerfoot Trail

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted February 26, 2023 3:38 pm
Calgary police View image in full screen
File: Calgary Police Service car. File/Global News
The Calgary Police Service is investigating a car crash on Deerfoot Trail early Sunday morning that killed a 37-year-old man.

Police believe a woman in her 20s driving a Jeep Wrangler was heading southbound on Deerfoot Trail, coming up on the bridge over Bow Bottom Trail S.E., when she lost control, travelled sideways across the travel lanes to the edge of the road, police said.

Police added that witnesses said the driver was “weaving in and out of traffic” before losing control.

The man was in the passenger seat and not wearing a seatbelt.

The vehicle hit a snowbank along the road, causing it to roll down the embankment toward Anderson Road. The man was “ejected from the vehicle,” according to police.

The vehicle continued to roll to the bottom of the embankment before stopping, flipped on the passenger side.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The female driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition, police said.

No charges have been laid.

