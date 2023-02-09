Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Fatal crash closes highway south of Calgary

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted February 9, 2023 2:16 pm
Emergency crews attend a crash near Okotoks, Alta., on Feb. 9, 2023. View image in full screen
Emergency crews attend a crash near Okotoks, Alta., on Feb. 9, 2023. Global News

A person is dead following a collision on a southern Alberta highway and RCMP were advising drivers to avoid the area as of 12:30 p.m.

Alberta Health Services EMS confirmed one person involved in the crash south of Calgary was dead.

Northbound lanes of Highway 2 at Highway 547, east of Okotoks, Alta., and near Aldersyde, Alta., were closed following the crash.

Emergency crews attend a crash near Okotoks, Alta., on Feb. 9, 2023. View image in full screen
Emergency crews attend a crash near Okotoks, Alta., on Feb. 9, 2023. Global News
Emergency crews attend a crash near Okotoks, Alta., on Feb. 9, 2023. View image in full screen
Emergency crews attend a crash near Okotoks, Alta., on Feb. 9, 2023. Global News

Okotoks RCMP were on the scene, and traffic was being diverted off Highway 547 into Aldersyde.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Collision investigators will be examining the area and RCMP anticipate traffic disruptions to last into the late afternoon on Thursday.

Images from the scene appeared to show the front end of a pickup truck wedged underneath a semi trailer.

STARS Air Ambulance was dispatched to a scene near Okotoks just before 11 a.m., but EMS said they did not transport any patients from the scene.

More to come…

CrashCollisionFatal CollisionSTARS Air AmbulanceMotor Vehicle CollisionAHS EMSOkotoks fatal collision
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers