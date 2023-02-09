Fatal crash closes highway south of Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

A person is dead following a collision on a southern Alberta highway and RCMP were advising drivers to avoid the area as of 12:30 p.m.

Alberta Health Services EMS confirmed one person involved in the crash south of Calgary was dead.

Northbound lanes of Highway 2 at Highway 547, east of Okotoks, Alta., and near Aldersyde, Alta., were closed following the crash.

View image in full screen Emergency crews attend a crash near Okotoks, Alta., on Feb. 9, 2023. Global News

Okotoks RCMP were on the scene, and traffic was being diverted off Highway 547 into Aldersyde.

Collision investigators will be examining the area and RCMP anticipate traffic disruptions to last into the late afternoon on Thursday.

Images from the scene appeared to show the front end of a pickup truck wedged underneath a semi trailer.

STARS Air Ambulance was dispatched to a scene near Okotoks just before 11 a.m., but EMS said they did not transport any patients from the scene.

