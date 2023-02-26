Menu

Crime

Man wanted for reportedly setting fire to vehicle in Toronto

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted February 26, 2023 9:45 am
Toronto police are searching for a man accused of setting fire to a vehicle on Manitoba Drive. View image in full screen
Toronto police are searching for a man accused of setting fire to a vehicle on Manitoba Drive. TPS/Handout
Police in Toronto area searching for a man who allegedly set fire to a vehicle in January.

Toronto police said that, around 11:45 p.m. on Jan. 11, a man in the Manitoba Drive area of the city set fire to a vehicle.

Read more: Police search for two men believed to have set Toronto trucks on fire

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

He is described as medium build. Police said he wore a dark coloured hooded jacket with brown stripes on the arms and shoulders, khaki pants and a black toque at the time of the incident.

He had brown shoes, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers to make an anonymous tip.

