Man wanted for reportedly setting fire to vehicle in Toronto

Police in Toronto area searching for a man who allegedly set fire to a vehicle in January.
Toronto police said that, around 11:45 p.m. on Jan. 11, a man in the Manitoba Drive area of the city set fire to a vehicle.
He is described as medium build. Police said he wore a dark coloured hooded jacket with brown stripes on the arms and shoulders, khaki pants and a black toque at the time of the incident.
He had brown shoes, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers to make an anonymous tip.
