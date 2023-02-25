Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

New Brunswick man, 47, dies after single-snowmobile crash

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted February 25, 2023 1:38 pm
Click to play video: 'Be prepared and stay safe with these snowmobiling tips'
Be prepared and stay safe with these snowmobiling tips
Executive director of Snowman Inc Yvonne Rideout joins Global News Morning to talk about safety for the upcoming snowmobile season – Jan 2, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit
RCMP say a 47-year-old man from Janeville, N.B., is dead after a snowmobile crash Friday in Upsalquitch.

In a release, police say Campbellton RCMP, Upsalquitch Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to a single snowmobile crash on a trail near Mann Road around 5:15 p.m.

Read more: Woman killed in three-vehicle crash in Grand-Barachois, N.B.

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

“The crash is believed to have occurred when the driver of the snowmobile, who was the sole occupant, lost control of his vehicle, left the trail and struck several trees,” the release said.“The 47-year-old man died at the scene as a result of his injuries.”A member of the New Brunswick coroner’s office was at the scene and is helping with the ongoing investigation, police said.
RCMPCrashFatal CrashNew Brunswick RCMPSnowmobileSnowmobile CrashFatal Snowmobile Crashsnowmobile crash new brunswick
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers