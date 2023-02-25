New Brunswick man, 47, dies after single-snowmobile crash

In a release, police say Campbellton RCMP, Upsalquitch Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to a single snowmobile crash on a trail near Mann Road around 5:15 p.m.
Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists“The crash is believed to have occurred when the driver of the snowmobile, who was the sole occupant, lost control of his vehicle, left the trail and struck several trees,” the release said.“The 47-year-old man died at the scene as a result of his injuries.”A member of the New Brunswick coroner’s office was at the scene and is helping with the ongoing investigation, police said.
