Comments

Canada

Woman killed in three-vehicle crash in Grand-Barachois, N.B.

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 19, 2023 10:14 am
Global News at 6 Halifax: Feb. 17
Global News at 6 Halifax from Feb. 17, 2023.
A three-vehicle crash on Highway 15 in Grand-Barachois, N.B. has claimed the life of a 60-year-old woman from the community, according to RCMP.

Officers, firefighters and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to the collision — between a pickup truck and two cars — around 6 a.m. Saturday.

“The crash is believed to have occurred when the pickup truck travelling east bound lost control, crossed the centre line and collided with a car travelling westbound. A third vehicle, also a car travelling westbound, collided with the two other vehicles,” RCMP said in a release.

The first car’s driver, who was the only occupant, died at the scene. Four other people in the other two vehicles had minor injuries.

“Police believe alcohol to be a contributing factor in the collision,” RCMP said.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 27-year-old man from Grand-Digue, N.B., was arrested at the scene, and has since been released from custody. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 26.

The investigation continues, along with the New Brunswick coroner’s office.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

