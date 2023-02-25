Menu

Canada

Variety Show of Hearts 2023 stories – Saturday

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 25, 2023 1:56 pm
Variety Youth Ambassador Kaitlyn Lye joins Global News Morning to talk about her hosting debut on this year's Variety Show of Hearts Telethon. View image in full screen
Variety Youth Ambassador Kaitlyn Lye joins Global News Morning to talk about her hosting debut on this year's Variety Show of Hearts Telethon. Global News
The Variety Show of Hearts is back on Global BC!

From Thursday, Feb. 23, viewers will be treated to stories of hope, courage and resilience from children and families who they’ve helped in 2022.

The stories will then continue on all of Global’s newscasts until Sunday, Feb. 26, when the 57th annual Variety Show of Hearts Telethon will air from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Here are the stories from Saturday, Feb. 25.

Variety Week: Meet youth ambassador Kaitlyn Lye
Variety Week: Ensuring schools have resources to help special needs

How to donate

Trending Now

Right now, over 1,100 kids are waiting to hear if Variety can help provide the critical support they need so your gift has never been more important. Donations up to $850,000 will be matched.

Click here to donate

Variety Show Of HeartsVariety WeekVarietyVariety the Children's CharityShow Of HeartsVariety Week on GlobalVariety Week 2023Variety Week Saturday
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

