Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Kaitlyn Lawes’ Wild Card squad eliminated at Scotties

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 24, 2023 4:55 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

B.C.’s Clancy Grandy and Nova Scotia’s Christina Black won tiebreakers Friday morning at the Canadian women’s curling championship to advance to the playoffs.

Black stole a point in an extra end to beat Kaitlyn Lawes’ wild card team 7-6. Grandy defeated Quebec’s Laurie St-Georges 8-3 after the conclusion of pool play at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

Read more: Defending champion Kerri Einarson sprints into Tournament of Hearts playoffs

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

B.C. faces six-time champion Jennifer Jones of Manitoba, and Nova Scotia meets three-time champion Rachel Homan of Ontario in afternoon elimination games.

Trending Now

The winners advance to the evening draw against Northern Ontario’s Krista McCarville and defending champion Kerri Einarson.

Read more: Manitoba leans on veteran leadership of skip Jennifer Jones at Hearts

Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence

Story continues below advertisement

The final four teams will be seeded for Saturday’s Page playoff in the evening draw.

 

Winnipeg SportsManitobaSportsCurlingManitoba CurlingScotties Tournament of HeartsKaitlyn Lawes2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers