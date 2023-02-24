Kaitlyn Lawes’ Wild Card squad eliminated at Scotties

B.C.’s Clancy Grandy and Nova Scotia’s Christina Black won tiebreakers Friday morning at the Canadian women’s curling championship to advance to the playoffs.
Black stole a point in an extra end to beat Kaitlyn Lawes’ wild card team 7-6. Grandy defeated Quebec’s Laurie St-Georges 8-3 after the conclusion of pool play at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.
Read more: Defending champion Kerri Einarson sprints into Tournament of Hearts playoffs
Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists
B.C. faces six-time champion Jennifer Jones of Manitoba, and Nova Scotia meets three-time champion Rachel Homan of Ontario in afternoon elimination games.
The winners advance to the evening draw against Northern Ontario’s Krista McCarville and defending champion Kerri Einarson.
Read more: Manitoba leans on veteran leadership of skip Jennifer Jones at Hearts
Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence
The final four teams will be seeded for Saturday’s Page playoff in the evening draw.
Comments