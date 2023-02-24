Alberta programs supporting Indigenous women’s safety get $700K in grants to expand

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta government is giving $700,000 to six Indigenous-led organizations to help expand programs that aim to stop violence against Indigenous women, girls and Two-Spirit (2S+) people.

In a Friday afternoon news release, the government said $300,000 will be awarded to the Institute for the Advancement of Aboriginal Women. A non-profit organization that tries to amplify and share the voices and challenges of Indigenous women.

The funding will help establish two navigators — one in Edmonton and one in Calgary — to support Indigenous women referred to the organization for support and services.

The Awo Taan Healing Lodge Society will receive $75,000 to work with the Calgary Police Service to improve the needs of families, survivors and loved ones of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2S+ people.

Awo Taan is a 32-bed emergency shelter for Indigenous women fleeing family violence and abuse. The shelter operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week women and children can stay for up to three weeks.

Four Winds and Associates Inc., an Indigenous consulting firm, is receiving $150,000 to help partner with community organizations, police services and broadcasters to expand the reach of the Aboriginal Alert system — a resource that shares information about missing Indigenous people in Canada.

The Alberta Native Friendship Centres Association (ANFCA) was awarded $150,000 to fund programs for Indigenous women and girls who are survivors of domestic violence. The programs also help family members who have lost loved ones to domestic violence.

Standing Together, in partnership with the YWCA Edmonton, will be receiving $55,500 to host weekly healing circles for survivors of gender-based violence.

The Creating Hope Society will also be granted $50,000 to work with community members to access medical treatment, trauma therapy and basic amenities.

The society’s Street Trade Resources Education Empowering Together (STREET) program uses “high-intensity” outreach methods to build relationships with sex workers.

“Alberta’s government is committed to making Alberta a safer place for Indigenous women, girls and 2S+ people,” said Indigenous Relations Minister Rick Wilson in Friday’s release.

“These grants to community organizations will prevent violence by strengthening supports and creating opportunities for healing.”

Tanya Fir, parliamentary secretary for status of women, said survivors need resources and supports to feel safe in their communities.

“These grants will help ensure that Indigenous women, girls and 2S+ people facing gender-based violence have access to the supports they need when they need them,” Fir said.