Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Head of Canada’s drug price regulator resigns same week as colleague steps down

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 24, 2023 12:03 pm
Click to play video: 'Global National: Feb. 23'
Global National: Feb. 23
Fears are growing China could supply Russia with weapons to bolster its faltering invasion of Ukraine, as Chinese President Xi Jinping prepares to unveil his own “peace plan,” signalling his government's stance on the war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's plea to meet with Xi, and NATO's warning to Beijing. The horrific death toll from a year of Russia's war has sadly made funerals and burials a daily ritual, testing the strength and resilience of the Ukrainian people. Jeff Semple reports from Lviv with the story of one of the many soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice, and the grief of loved ones left behind. A record number of people died from police-related incidents in Canada in 2022, according to researchers from the Tracking (In)Justice data and transparency project. The study also found persistent racial disparities. How calls for policing reform were amplified following the May 2020 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, but in Canada, the situation only worsened. Plus, Google is blocking content from certain news sites for some Canadians, in what the tech titan calls a “test run” of its response to Bill C-18, also known as the Online News Act. The reaction to Google's move, how much money is at stake, and how long the test could last.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The executive director of Canada’s drug pricing regulator is stepping down — just days after another member resigned because of concerns that the federal government was undermining the regulator’s work.

Douglas Clark, executive director of the Patented Medicine Prices Review Board, announced today he will be leaving his post after almost a decade with the regulator.

Story continues below advertisement

On Thursday, Matthew Herder, a professor of health law at Dalhousie University, announced he had resigned from the board, accusing the federal government of failing to implement critically important reforms that would lower the cost of medication.

Trending Now

Herder said in his resignation letter addressed to federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos that he is stepping down because he no longer believes it is possible to serve the public good in this role, which he had held since 2018.

Read more: Member of Canada’s drug pricing regulator quits over ‘lack of support’ for medicine cost reforms

Read next: How rising food prices make eating healthy a big-time struggle for some Canadians

Herder responded today on social media to news of Clark’s resignation, calling it an immense and irreplaceable loss.

Clark has agreed to remain with the board as a special adviser for an unspecified amount of time, and the board says work to appoint Clark’s successor will be launched soon.

The Patented Medicine Prices Review Board regulates the prices of patented medicines sold in Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2023.

Jean-Yves Duclosdrug pricesPatented Medicine Prices Review BoardPMPRBmedicine pricesdouglas clarkdrug pricing regulatordrug pricing regulator resignationpatented medicine prices review board resignation
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers