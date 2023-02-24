Laval bus driver charged in fatal daycare crash found fit to stand trial

Send this page to someone via email

The man charged in connection with the alleged bus attack at a Laval, Que., daycare that killed two children and hospitalized six others has been found fit to stand trial.

Pierre Ny St-Amand appeared briefly Friday in court in Laval, just north of Montreal. Several court officers were present as the handcuffed and shackled bus driver entered the courtroom.

A psychiatric evaluation, which was ordered last week, found the 51-year-old man mentally able to participate in the criminal case. It was requested by his defence lawyer Julien Lespérance Hudon.

On Friday, Lespérance Hudon requested an evaluation of his client’s criminal responsibility — whether St-Amand was suffering from a mental disorder at the time of the incident. That request was accepted by the judge.

The evaluation could take up to 30 days and will be carried out at a Montreal psychiatric hospital.

Laval police arrested St-Amand at the scene on the morning of Feb. 8, when the fatal collision occurred. A city bus careened into the Garderie Éducative Ste-Rose around 8:30 a.m. during the busy drop-off period.

St-Amand is facing a total of nine charges: two counts of first-degree murder and seven other offences, including attempted murder and aggravated assault.

He is expected to be back in court on March 28.

1:28 Laval bus driver charged in daycare crash will undergo psychiatric evaluation

— with files from The Canadian Press