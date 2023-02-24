Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Laval bus driver charged in fatal daycare crash found fit to stand trial

By Kalina Laframboise & Timothy Sargeant Global News
Posted February 24, 2023 12:44 pm
Click to play video: 'Funeral held for 4 year-old Jacob Gauthier killed in Laval daycare crash'
Funeral held for 4 year-old Jacob Gauthier killed in Laval daycare crash
Family and friends gathered at a Laval church Thursday morning to say goodbye to one of the two children killed last week, after a bus crashed into a daycare. Four year old Jacob Gauthier was laid to rest in what was said to be an emotional ceremony. Global’s Felicia Parrillo reports. – Feb 16, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The man charged in connection with the alleged bus attack at a Laval, Que., daycare that killed two children and hospitalized six others has been found fit to stand trial.

Pierre Ny St-Amand appeared briefly Friday in court in Laval, just north of Montreal. Several court officers were present as the handcuffed and shackled bus driver entered the courtroom.

Read more: Bus driver charged in Laval daycare crash to undergo psychiatric evaluation

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

A psychiatric evaluation, which was ordered last week, found the 51-year-old man mentally able to participate in the criminal case. It was requested by his defence lawyer Julien Lespérance Hudon.

On Friday, Lespérance Hudon requested an evaluation of his client’s criminal responsibility — whether St-Amand was suffering from a mental disorder at the time of the incident. That request was accepted by the judge.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The evaluation could take up to 30 days and will be carried out at a Montreal psychiatric hospital.

Laval police arrested St-Amand at the scene on the morning of Feb. 8, when the fatal collision occurred. A city bus careened into the Garderie Éducative Ste-Rose around 8:30 a.m. during the busy drop-off period.

Read more: Funeral held for 4-year-old boy killed in Laval daycare bus crash

Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence

St-Amand is facing a total of nine charges: two counts of first-degree murder and seven other offences, including attempted murder and aggravated assault.

He is expected to be back in court on March 28.

Click to play video: 'Laval bus driver charged in daycare crash will undergo psychiatric evaluation'
Laval bus driver charged in daycare crash will undergo psychiatric evaluation

with files from The Canadian Press

Advertisement
LavalLaval policedaycare crashLaval Daycare Bus CrashLaval daycare crashpsychiatric evaluationQuebec Daycare Bus CrashPierre Ny St-AmandLaval daycare bus attack
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers