Inaugural Hot Chocolate Festival underway in Peterborough

The first Hot Chocolate Festival is underway in Peterborough, Ont., and you have until Feb. 26 to vote for your favourite hot chocolatier.

Hillary Flood, communications manager for Peterborough DBIA, said it is all about showcasing local cafes and restaurants.

“We have such a fantastic beverage scene in downtown Peterborough, so we thought let’s do hot chocolate and focus on this one item and how we can make it whimsical and over the top,” she said.

The cocoa creations include everything from that classic cup of hot chocolate to hot chocolate wings — not to mention options for those 19 and over.

Adam Brown, co-owner of Dr. J’s BBQ & Brews, which is one of the participating restaurants), said the festival has been successful so far

“It is just a fun thing to do: bring people in and get out of the winter blues. We are thrilled and it has been a good time,” he said.

The take on the classic at his business is an adult-only beverage with chocolate and orange flavours. Brown said it is causing a buzz (maybe in more ways than one).

“There is a buzz that’s been growing. The skating rink next door provides that natural transition. Warming up with hot chocolate and the adult side of things adds a little fun too,” he said.

Dr. J’s is one of 15 participating locations. For a full list of hot chocolate stops, you can visit the festival website. You can also find the hot chocolate trail map online, which allows you to plan your route.

Once you’ve picked your favourite entry, you can cast your vote for top hot chocolatier online.

“We are just so excited,” Flood said. “So far we have had more than 700 people vote for their favourite hot chocolate.”