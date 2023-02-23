Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Toronto plans to hold byelection to elect new mayor on June 26

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 23, 2023 2:39 pm
A vote sign is seen in the GTA on October 7, 2022. View image in full screen
A vote sign is seen in the GTA on October 7, 2022. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto’s city clerk says a mayoral byelection to replace John Tory is planned for June 26.

John D. Elvidge says the date is subject to council declaring the mayor’s office vacant and passing a bylaw requiring a byelection at its meeting next month.

The city says nominations for mayor would open on April 3 and close on May 12, with advance voting taking place from June 8 to 13.

Read more: No plans to hold mayoral byelection before June: Toronto deputy mayor

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

It says while the city clerk would not normally fix dates ahead of council passing a bylaw, in this case it was considered to be in the best interests of the city to announce the dates as early as possible.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The search for Toronto’s new mayor comes after Tory resigned last week following an admission to having an “inappropriate relationship” with someone who used to work in his office.

Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie, who assumed some of Tory’s powers in the interim, has said she has no plans to run for the city’s top job.

 

John ToryToronto mayorJennifer McKelvieMayor TorontoToronto Mayor Racemayor by-electionmayor race torontomayoral by-election toronto
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers