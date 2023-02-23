SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Alberta auditor says staff shortages led to major care home problems during pandemic

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 23, 2023 2:27 pm
Click to play video: '‘The virus is not done with us’: Edmonton care home experiences worst COVID-19 outbreak yet'
‘The virus is not done with us’: Edmonton care home experiences worst COVID-19 outbreak yet
As the provincial government encourages Albertans to get back to normal, life inside long-term care facilities is anything but. Dan Grummett reports – Apr 8, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Alberta’s auditor general says the province’s continuing-care system struggled desperately to cope in the early waves of the COVID-19 pandemic mainly due to crippling staff shortages.

Doug Wylie says the problem worsened considerably when the province mandated workers could not staff multiple sites but that the directive was effective in reducing spread of the virus.

Read more: COVID-19: Despite added screening in Alberta senior homes, families fear the worst

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Wylie says planning for such a massive outbreak was hampered by poor communication between agencies and inadequate infrastructure and lagging test results compounded the crisis.

Click to play video: 'Alberta government announces $68M funding package for continuing care operators'
Alberta government announces $68M funding package for continuing care operators

Wylie made the findings in a report examining how health officials and those in Alberta’s 355 continuing care centres coped over eight months in 2020.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Province plans to allow health care workers to work at multiple continuing care facilities

Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence

He says despite initial problems, staff worked diligently to find temporary solutions to battle the virus that ultimately led to more than 1,000 deaths in the facilities.

He has made eight recommendations to improve the system, including formalizing a centre of expertise to address future outbreaks.

Click to play video: '10 deaths, dozens of COVID-19 cases at South Terrace long-term care facility in Edmonton'
10 deaths, dozens of COVID-19 cases at South Terrace long-term care facility in Edmonton
Alberta politicsAlberta CoronavirusAlberta Health ServicesAlberta healthAlberta COVID-19Long-term Careauditor generalSeniors HomeContinuing Care
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers