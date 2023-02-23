Calgary police lay charges after hate-motivated assault

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police Service has laid charges after a woman was assaulted and bitten by a man shouting racist slurs.

Police said the woman was waiting at a bus shelter on Jan. 13 on the 900 block of 17 Avenue Southwest at around 5 p.m. when she was approached by a man who slapped her phone out of her hands.

According to a Thursday morning news release, the man then bit the woman on her hand while yelling racial slurs at her.

Three bystanders intervened when the man continued to yell and threaten the woman and helped the woman to safety, where they called the police.

Police arrested the man after they arrived, the release said.

Michael Grant Williams, 36, of Calgary, was charged with one count each of assault and failure to comply with a release order.

Police are treating this as a hate-motivated crime after consulting with the hate crimes unit.

According to the CPS, hate-motivated crimes are “recognizable crimes” where the offender is motivated by bias, prejudice or hate based on a victim’s personal characteristics.

“Everyone has the right to feel safe in their community. There is no place for hate in our city and we want to thank the bystanders for coming to the aid of the victim,” Const. Matt Messenger said in a statement.

Calgary police urge anyone who has been a target of hate to report the incident, even if it’s not criminal. Incidents can be reported by calling 403-266-1234 or visiting stophateab.ca.