Canada

Quebec finance minister to table budget on March 21

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted February 23, 2023 10:13 am
Global News Morning headlines: February 23, 2023
Global News Morning headlines: February 23, 2023
The Quebec government will table its upcoming budget on March 21.

Finance Minister Eric Girard made the announcement Thursday at the provincial legislature in Quebec City.

It will mark the first budget of the Coalition Avenir Québec government’s second mandate.

In late December, Girard gave an economic update in which he said the province was facing “a lot of uncertainty” heading into the new year. It also included help for low-income seniors in the face of stubborn inflation.

⁠— with files from Global News’ Gloria Henriquez and The Canadian Press

