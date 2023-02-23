Quebec finance minister to table budget on March 21

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec government will table its upcoming budget on March 21.

Finance Minister Eric Girard made the announcement Thursday at the provincial legislature in Quebec City.

It will mark the first budget of the Coalition Avenir Québec government’s second mandate.

In late December, Girard gave an economic update in which he said the province was facing “a lot of uncertainty” heading into the new year. It also included help for low-income seniors in the face of stubborn inflation.

⁠— with files from Global News’ Gloria Henriquez and The Canadian Press