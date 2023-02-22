Menu

Crime

No, books in Chilliwack school libraries aren’t child pornography, RCMP says

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 22, 2023 10:18 pm
An investigation by the Chilliwack RCMP. View image in full screen
An investigation by the Chilliwack RCMP. Getty Images
Chilliwack, B.C., RCMP took the unusual step Wednesday of confirming that books in the community’s school libraries do not, in fact, contain child pornography.

The announcement, detailed in a media release, came after the detachment received a complaint that written publications in the schools allegedly contained child porn.

While the allegation may sound outlandish, the RCMP took the complaint seriously, assigning an investigator with the detachment’s Serious Crime Section to look into the matter.

After a review of the books containing the “most concerning material” identified by the complainant, the RCMP said the content did not meet the definition of child pornography under the Criminal Code of Canada.

“This is a serious allegation and one that caused many parents great concern in our community,” Chilliwack RCMP Sgt. Krista Vrolyk said in the release.

“Police have a duty to investigate these allegations but it became clear to the investigator who has years of experience in investigating Child Pornography offences, that, while the material may be deemed inappropriate or concerning to some people, it does not constitute Child Pornography.”

Action4 Canada Pamphlet causes controversy

The release came a day after Chilliwack School Trustee Heather Maahs posted to Facebook to say a member of the group Action4Canada had filed a complaint with Chilliwack Mounties.

The Facebook post did not identify which titles were targeted, or why the complaint was lodged. Global News has requested comment from Maahs about the incident and whether she supported taking concerns of this matter to police.

Action4Canada’s website lists a number of target issues including COVID-19 vaccine mandates, “political LGBTQ activism,” critical race theory and 5G technology.

Trending Now

One post on the group’s website from July describes the Canadian government as “domestic terrorists” who are “radicalizing Canadian children and youth through the education system and using them as ‘Agents of Change’ to advance a global agenda to deconstruct societal norms.”

Global News has also requested comment from Action4Canada.

Chilliwack school trustee compares gender transitioning to child abuse

A report by the Chilliwack Progress last summer, however, may shed some light on the incident.

The paper detailed heated debate at the school board over the book All Boys Aren’t Blue, an LGBTQ2 coming-of-age story by Black journalist and activist George M. Johnson.

The paper quoted Maahs as taking issue with the book because “it desensitizes kids and it’s all in the name of LGBTQ because it’s boy on boy, and I’m talking young boys being depicted in stories with things I’ve never even heard of.”

The same article reported Chilliwack School Trustee Willow Reichelt had allegedly received two emails threatening to report her to the RCMP.

In an email, Reichelt said the district continues to choose age-appropriate learning resources based on its publicly-available Learning Resources Policy, adding the result of the RCMP investigation was expected.

“The results of the RCMP investigation are unsurprising,” she said.

“Any suggestion that there is child pornography in our classrooms is now (and has always been) defamatory.”

B.C. school board trustee apologizes for comments about Canada’s top doctor

Meanwhile, another Fraser Valley school district took explicit aim at Action4Canada Tuesday night, passing a motion to ban the group from school board meetings for a year.

In an email, board chair Shelley Carter said the ban stemmed from a presentation by an Action4Canada delegation at a Jan. 10 meeting.

At that meeting, the group failed to follow presentation procedures, projected a screen with “hateful and disturbing information,” and “acted in a deliberate and misleading manner to present something that violated the School District values,” she said.

“We passed the motion, as Mission Public Schools are inclusive, diverse, and accepting,” Carter added.

“We expect all groups to be respectful of all persons when presenting. This type of group with a platform that is full of misinformation and wants to present hateful propaganda, leads to a ban. We want all students, parents and the staff to feel safe when attending our meetings.”

Child PornographySchoolsLGBTQ2Chilliwack RCMPChilliwack School BoardChilliwack School DistrictBanned BooksAction4canadaschool politics
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

