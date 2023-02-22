Menu

Crime

Warman, Sask. RCMP release sketch of suspect sought in attempted abduction

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted February 22, 2023 6:17 pm
Warman RCMP have released a sketch of a man who attempted to abduct a girl last month, hoping it helps identify him. View image in full screen
Warman RCMP have released a sketch of a man who attempted to abduct a girl last month, hoping it helps identify him. Saskatchewan RCMP
RCMP have released a police sketch of the man wanted in relation to an attempted abduction that occurred in Warman, Sask., on Jan. 11.

In a release, police stated they are continuing to investigate the incident and determined that at approximately 2 p.m. that day, a man approached a female youth and attempted to persuade her to get into his pickup truck.

The victim was able to escape and shortly after, police were called.

“Warman RCMP have been investigating since. A composite sketch of the suspect was completed, and investigators are now releasing it to the public for assistance identifying the suspect,” police stated.

“Investigators have an updated description of the suspect reported to police. He is described as a tall, clean-shaven male in his 20s with dirty-blonde or brown hair. He has a tattoo on his left arm, possibly on the inner bicep. He has his left ear pierced.”

Police are warning the public to watch out for a pickup truck described as an early-2000s, black two-door GMC.

The truck has matte black bumpers and black wheels with white writing and silver rims. It is described to have a grapefruit-sized dent in the back bumper on the passenger side and the door handle on the driver’s side is black, whereas the passenger’s side is silver.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the person in the sketch or the vehicle description, to contact their local police service; dial 310-RCMP to reach the local RCMP detachment. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.

Click to play video: 'Warman, Sask. RCMP warn of attempted abduction, still seeking suspect'
Warman, Sask. RCMP warn of attempted abduction, still seeking suspect
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsInvestigationattempted abductionWarman RCMPpolice sketchWarman News
