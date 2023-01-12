Warman, Sask. RCMP warn of attempted abduction, still seeking suspect

Warman RCMP say there was an attempted abduction of a young girl near the community centre on Wednesday and police are looking for a pickup truck that was involved.
This happened around 3 p.m., and police say the girl was able to get to a safe place and was not injured.
Officers describe the vehicle as described as a black, two-doored truck believed to be an early 2000s Chevrolet or GMC model.
They add the man was described as a man between the ages of 20 to 30 who was wearing a black T-shirt.
“Warman RCMP are requesting parents to advise youth to exercise caution if approached by strangers in a vehicle,” the police release read.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Warman RCMP at 306-975-1670.
