Saskatoon mother accused of abducting her child elects to go straight to trial

Dawn Walker, the Saskatoon woman accused of abducting her child, has chosen to have her case heard by a judge alone, rather than a jury.

She made the decision in court on Tuesday, when she also waived her right to a preliminary hearing. A trial date is expected to be set Thursday.

Walker was arrested back in August in connection with a missing persons investigation in which she was initially charged with abduction in contravention of a custody order and with public mischief.

In mid-November, additional charges were added, including procurement to be made and possessing identity documents, forging a passport, providing a false statement in relation to a passport, possession of a forged passport, possession of forged documents, identity theft, and identity fraud.

Walker also faces charges in the U.S, with the United States Department of Homeland Security charging her with two felonies and one misdemeanour related to using false ID.

A publication ban on Walker’s name was lifted back in November, with Walker sending Global News a statement at the time.

“Through the course of my life and career, I have prided myself on being an activist and strong voice for Indigenous people, in particular women and mothers,” the statement said.

“On multiple occasions, I sought help and refuge from official channels, including the Saskatoon Police Service and the RCMP. Like many, many Indigenous women before me, the system failed me and my family. I fear that it is failing me again,” Walker’s statement read.

“I am pleased that the court has lifted the publication ban on my name. This provides me the opportunity to clearly tell my story, and will allow the public to make an informed judgment.”