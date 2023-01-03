Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon mother accused of abducting her child elects to go straight to trial

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted January 3, 2023 11:38 am
Dawn Walker was arrested back in August in connection with a missing persons investigation in which she was initially charged with abduction in contravention of a custody order and public mischief.
Dawn Walker was arrested back in August in connection with a missing persons investigation in which she was initially charged with abduction in contravention of a custody order and public mischief. Saskatoon Police Service

Dawn Walker, the Saskatoon woman accused of abducting her child, has chosen to have her case heard by a judge alone, rather than a jury.

She made the decision in court on Tuesday, when she also waived her right to a preliminary hearing. A trial date is expected to be set Thursday.

Read more: Court clarifies that Dawn Walker’s name can be published again

 

Walker was arrested back in August in connection with a missing persons investigation in which she was initially charged with abduction in contravention of a custody order and with public mischief.

In mid-November, additional charges were added, including procurement to be made and possessing identity documents, forging a passport, providing a false statement in relation to a passport, possession of a forged passport, possession of forged documents, identity theft, and identity fraud.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Walker also faces charges in the U.S, with the United States Department of Homeland Security charging her with two felonies and one misdemeanour related to using false ID.

Read more: Alleged parental abduction case inspiring women to seek help, organization says

A publication ban on Walker’s name was lifted back in November, with Walker sending Global News a statement at the time.

“Through the course of my life and career, I have prided myself on being an activist and strong voice for Indigenous people, in particular women and mothers,” the statement said.

“On multiple occasions, I sought help and refuge from official channels, including the Saskatoon Police Service and the RCMP. Like many, many Indigenous women before me, the system failed me and my family. I fear that it is failing me again,” Walker’s statement read.

“I am pleased that the court has lifted the publication ban on my name. This provides me the opportunity to clearly tell my story, and will allow the public to make an informed judgment.”

 

Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsTrialAbductionProvincial CourtDawn WalkerSaskatoon mother
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers