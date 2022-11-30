Menu

Crime

Court clarifies that Dawn Walker’s name can be published again

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted November 30, 2022 8:58 am
PotashCorp pleaded guilty in a workplace death in Saskatoon provincial court on Tuesday. View image in full screen
A court document clarified that Dawn Walker's name could be used again. File / Global News

A court document in the case of Dawn Walker, a Saskatoon woman accused of abducting her child, clarified that media can now use her name again.

The paper was signed off by Walker’s counsel, the prosecution’s office, and a provincial court judge.

Read more: Saskatoon mother faces added passport charges in August missing persons investigation

It explained that no other information could be published that could identify the victims in the case.

Walker was arrested back in August in connection with a missing persons investigation in which she was initially charged with abduction in contravention of a custody order and public mischief.

In mid-November, additional charges were added, including procurement to be made and possessing identity documents, forging a passport, providing a false statement in relation to a passport, possession of a forged passport, possession of forged documents, identity theft and identity fraud.

Walker also faces charges in the U.S, with the United States Department of Homeland Security charging her with a felony offence of false statements in the use of a passport, to knowingly possess or use, without lawful authority, a means of identification of another person, as well as a misdemeanour offence for a person to possess an identification document which is stolen or produced without lawful authority knowing that such document was stolen or produced without such authority.

