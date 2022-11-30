Court clarifies that Dawn Walker’s name can be published again

Send this page to someone via email

A court document in the case of Dawn Walker, a Saskatoon woman accused of abducting her child, clarified that media can now use her name again.

The paper was signed off by Walker’s counsel, the prosecution’s office, and a provincial court judge.

It explained that no other information could be published that could identify the victims in the case.

Walker was arrested back in August in connection with a missing persons investigation in which she was initially charged with abduction in contravention of a custody order and public mischief.

In mid-November, additional charges were added, including procurement to be made and possessing identity documents, forging a passport, providing a false statement in relation to a passport, possession of a forged passport, possession of forged documents, identity theft and identity fraud.

Walker also faces charges in the U.S, with the United States Department of Homeland Security charging her with a felony offence of false statements in the use of a passport, to knowingly possess or use, without lawful authority, a means of identification of another person, as well as a misdemeanour offence for a person to possess an identification document which is stolen or produced without lawful authority knowing that such document was stolen or produced without such authority.