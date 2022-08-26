Dawn Walker situation inspiring women to seek help, organization says

Send this page to someone via email

Regina Treaty Status Indian Services’ (RTSIS) executive director says the organization received 14 calls in 24 hours following a rally held for Saskatoon mother Dawn Walker.

Walker is accused of abduction in contravention of a custody order and public mischief.

She and her seven-year-old son were reported missing in late July. They were later found safe in a rental unit in Oregon City, Ore.

Walker also faces two charges in the United States related to identity fraud for allegedly crossing the border with fake identification.

In a statement shared with The Canadian Press, Walker said “nothing was done” after she reported domestic abuse to police and child protection authorities.

On Friday, a Saskatoon police spokesperson said they investigated Walker’s complaints in the past and a crown review of the investigations was conducted.

“As a result, no charges were laid,” the spokesperson said.

RTSIS executive director Erica Beaudin told Global News that Walker’s case has made an impact.

“It gave freedom for people to reach out, to move out of that isolation — as well as to know that maybe if they’ve lost hope, that there’s a chance that there might be someone out there that could assist,” Beaudin said.

Since the rally was held at the Saskatchewan legislature grounds on Aug. 9, Beaudin said the organization still has about three to five referrals a day.

“That could be anywhere from assistance with the school systems — parents having issues with children in there, the busing — all the way to child welfare, child protective services to assistance with the Saskatchewan Income supplement.”

RTSIS offers a number of services including prenatal, employment, reintegration, grief and loss, child welfare, and rehabilitative services.

Beaudin shared the story of one woman who came forward after hearing Walkers’ story.

“When she contacted me, she had said that she was actually suicidal and was thinking of taking her own life. When she heard Dawn’s story, as well as that there were Indigenous people out there who cared and Indigenous services, she decided to live another day and to seek those services.”

Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) renewed its support for Walker during a press conference on Friday. Walker has served as the CEO of the organization for more than 10 years.

Treaty Commissioner Mary Culbertson shared her own experience fleeing violence.

“The reality is when women are not listened to and when survivors of domestic violence are not listened to, you sometimes don’t feel you have any choice. I had to learn a lot as a young person being in violent relationships that there was no help,” Culbertson said.

When Walker returns home, Culbertson said she’ll share her story.

“Anyone who wants to condemn and have an opinion, you can put your condemnation and your opinions aside because this is not your story. Until you walk a mile in the shoes of a woman who has had to protect their children or themselves — you have no room to talk.”

As for what needs to change, Beaudin pointed to one of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls calls for justice of removing victim services from the police.

The final report states victim services must be independent from prosecution and police services.

“Adequate and reliable culturally relevant and accessible victim services must be provided to family members and survivors of crime, and funding must be provided to Indigenous and community-led organizations that deliver victim services and healing supports,” the report adds.

Beaudin said victim services can still work closely with police as allies and partners in addressing crime.

Global News has reached out to Saskatoon police for a response.

Walker was sent back to Canada earlier this week to face charges at home. She will make her first court appearance on Monday at Saskatoon Provincial Court.

Walker’s Toronto-based lawyer, Marie Henein, did not respond to request for comment.

Henein is known for successfully defending former CBC host Gian Ghomeshi and former Ontario Attorney General Michael Bryant.

FSIN vice-chief Heather Bear said if the FSIN had the money to help pay for the lawyer, they would, and pointed those wishing to donate to a GoFundMe for Walker’s legal expenses.

Those close to Walker have relayed the effect she’s having on women, adding she is touched by all the support from the family and the community.

— with files from The Canadian Press