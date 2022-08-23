Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Dawn Walker to return to Canada from U.S. to face abduction charge

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted August 23, 2022 5:18 pm
Dawn Walker and her seven-year-old son were found safe in Oregon on Aug. 24 after they were reported missing on July 24 in Saskatchewan. View image in full screen
Dawn Walker and her seven-year-old son were found safe in Oregon on Aug. 24 after they were reported missing on July 24 in Saskatchewan. Courtesy: Camille Jansen

A Saskatoon mother accused of illegally crossing the Canada-U.S border with her son and parental abduction is scheduled to return to Canada on Wednesday.

Dawn Walker and her seven-year-old son were found safe in Oregon on Aug. 5 after they were reported missing on July 24 in Saskatchewan.

Read more: ‘No choice’: Saskatoon woman arrested in U.S. says she fled with son out of fear

In Canada, Walker faces charges of abduction in contravention of a custody order and public mischief.

In the U.S., Walker is charged with a felony offence related to “false statements” in the use of a passport identifying another person.

She is also charged with a misdemeanor offence related to possession of an identification document that is stolen or produced without lawful authority.

Story continues below advertisement

During a hearing in Portland, Ore., on Tuesday to discuss next steps in the case, Walker consented to waiving a formal extradition process, which can be considered lengthy.

Trending Stories

Walker will be released into the custody of Homeland Security who will transport her to the border to be released into the custody of Canadian law enforcement.

Read more: Saskatoon mother who was reported missing facing parental abduction charge: police

Assistant District attorney Scott Kerin said the U.S. will watch the proceedings of the charges Walker faces in Canada and proceed with the U.S. charges as necessary.

Both the prosecutor and defence consented to Walker’s release back to Canada.

Walker is scheduled back in U.S. court on Sept. 7.

Click to play video: 'Rally held at the Saskatchewan Legislature in support of Dawn Walker' Rally held at the Saskatchewan Legislature in support of Dawn Walker
Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagSaskatoon Police tagSaskatoon News tagMissing Woman tagOregon tagMissing boy tagDawn Walker tagdawn marie walker tagdawn walker abduction tagdawn walker charges tagdawn walker oregon tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers